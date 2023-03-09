WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers using cars to toe mobile 2B9 Vasilek automatic 82mm gun-mortar

Kyiv: As the war between Russia and Ukraine drags on, both sides have gradually depleted their stocks of weapons and are being forced to resort to innovative methods.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the crew of a 2B9 Vasilek automatic 82mm gun-mortar of the Ukrainian army can be seen towing the gun with a civilian car.

Meanwhile, At least nine people were reportedly killed and a key nuclear power plant was left without electricity supply as Russia launched a fearsome barrage of missiles and drones on several cities across Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian air force, the Russian strikes featured 81 missiles and eight drones. These included six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which is said to be one of the most deadly missiles in the world.

The Ukrainian government claimed in an official statement that the country’s military forces managed to destroy 34 cruise missiles and four Shahed suicide drones while eight drones and guided missiles were also prevented from reaching their targets.

Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv were all hit as the Russian missiles hit a wide arc of targets, stretching from Zhytomyr, Vynnytsia and Rivne in the west to Dnipro and Poltava in central Ukraine, officials said.

The Ukrainian government claimed that the attack was intended against the energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

