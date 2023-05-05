WATCH: Ukrainian MP punches Russian official in the face after he snatches flag at Turkey summit

A video has gone viral on social media where a Russian representative can be seen snatching a Ukraine flag from the hands of a lawmaker of the country. This soon escalated to a one-on-one fight at an international conference.

The videos show punches being thrown in Ankara, after the man ripped the flag from the hands of Oleksandr Marikovsky, who had been posing for a photo. As per a report in Daily Mail, the incident occurred after members of the Ukrainian Parliament tried to disrupt a speech by Russian delegates during the meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

The incident occurred over 14 months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In the video doing the rounds, Ukrainian Oleksandr Marikovskyi was seen holding his country's flag when the unidentified Russian representative approached him. He then went on to rip his flag and started walking away. The MP gave chase and landed a few punches on him, before being intercepted by other officials. He had managed to snatch the flag back by then.

As per Daily Mail report that cited Pravda, the Ukrainians had apparently unfurled their country flag behind the Russians' as they were giving their speech. The disruption led to a break in the meeting as the delegation from Ukraine was escorted out of the hall, which was followed by a physical confrontation between Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksandr Marikovsky and an unnamed Russian delegate outside the hall.

The incident comes days after Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate their President, Vladimir Putin with a double drone strike on Kremlin in Moscow, which was denied by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Moscow, on Thursday, accused the US of masterminding a drone attack on the Kremlin, a charge which has subsequently been denied by Washington. Russia further said that Ukrainian sabotage on Russian territory had reached 'unprecedented momentum'.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.