Watch: Ukrainian man casually shaves while rocket lies embedded in home; internet amazed

An unbelievable video from Ukraine has stunned the internet. The clip shows a man shaving in his house, while a Russian rocket is embedded close by.

The video shows the man going about his day, while an unexploded rocket hangs just beside him. The man points at his razor and then at the rocket. Later on, he even shows the hole in his ceiling from where the military equipment crashed into his home. The unidentified man is seen going about his normal routine, uncaring of the rocket hanging down on his right.

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption “A piece of a Russian ork rocket flew into the home of a Ukrainian”.

The person who shared the video later wrote that the equipment was the upper stage of a rocket, which just falls from the sky and does not explode.

The comments section was filled with people expressing shock and awe at the situation. Many were impressed by the man’s cool demeanour while there was a rocket lodged in the house.

“Bruh i won’t go into my room if there’s a spider this man is shaving with a rocket”, wrote one user. Another commented “So, this is a typical day in Ukraine since the start of the invasion”. Some even made references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and joked if this was Sokovia and Stark Industries was written on the military equipment.

While the video did provide a moment of levity to social media users, the war in Ukraine continues to dominate headlines. Several explosions shook the capital Kyiv, as well as other parts of the country on Sunday. According to a BBC report, 14 missiles were fired at the Kyiv region on Sunday, killing at least one and wounding six others, include a seven-year-old girl.

The developments come as the G7 group came together for a three-day meeting in Germany’s Bavaria. The group is expected to announce more sanctions on Russia and also promise further military aid for Ukraine.

