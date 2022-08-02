Watch: Ukrainian emergency rescuer proposes to girlfriend amid emergency sirens

Since being posted, the clip has received more than 20,000 views and garnered more than 1,800 likes on Twitter. Many users have showered congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February, several videos showing the Ukrainian people enjoying some moments of happiness in times of conflict and destruction have been winning hearts across social media. From impromptu musical performances to planned dance routines, the people of the war-torn country are looking for joy in every little thing. This time, a video of an emergency rescuer from Ukraine’s war effort proposing his partner has left the internet teary-eyed.

The video was shared by Anton Herashchenko, advisor to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, on his personal Twitter on 30 July. In the 25-second-long video, the unidentified man can be seen getting down on one knee in front of his girlfriend and proposing to her with a bunch of flowers. He presents her with a ring as the girl tearfully accepts the proposal and gives him a tight hug.

This is our life now - we joke about "war-life balance". This rescuer was saving people, now he is proposing. The siren wails for danger, now it sounds in joy. It is all intertwined, and no one's life is untouched by war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Bzh2nG7VjQ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 29, 2022

As soon as the couple hugs each other, the sound of emergency sirens can be heard in the background. The camera pans to show other Ukrainian rescue officers standing nearby. Some onlookers are also seen capturing that heart-warming moment on their mobile phones while a man is also there holding some colourful balloons in his hands.

Herashchenko captioned the video, “This is our life now - we joke about ‘war-life balance’. This rescuer was saving people, and now he is proposing. The siren wails for danger, now it sounds in joy. It is all intertwined, and no one's life is untouched by war in Ukraine.”

Since being posted, the clip has received more than 20,000 views and garnered more than 1,800 likes on Twitter. Many users have showered congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section. One person wrote, “Wonderful. Congratulations to this lovely couple ”. Another noted, “Absolutely beautiful. Ukrainians are what dreams are made of. I congratulate and wish a long and merry life to the couple. And thank you to the firemen for keeping everyone safe.”

