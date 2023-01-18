World

Watch: Minutes after celebrating daughter's birthday, Ukraine family comes under bomb attack

Korenovsky was 39 years old.

Family celebrating birthday of the little girl (left), house after the bomb blast (right). Source: Twitter

Kyiv (Ukraine): A Ukrainian family is shown in heartbreaking footage enjoying a little girl’s birthday moments before a Russian bomb hit their apartment building leaving the father dead while others injured grieviously.

Mikhailo Korenovsky, a boxing coach, is seen in the video holding one of his children while the other blows out candles. Korenovsky was 39 years old.

In the family’s cheery yellow kitchen, his 38-year-old wife Olga and oldest daughter also give the birthday girl a hug.

The video was recorded before Russian bombs over the weekend detonated their apartment building in Dnipro.

The couple’s daughters apparently suffered injuries and are now receiving medical care.

In a photo taken after the blast, the identical yellow kitchen is completely destroyed.

Picture after the bomb explosion in the apartment complex. Source: Twitter

“Instead of this hole, this is where my apartment used to be,” a personal trainer named Olga wrote about the picture. “I lived in this apartment with my family for nine years.”

“My husband had just returned from a competition, eaten, and was scheduled to come out and join us when the explosion happened. My children and I were out for a stroll at the time,” she wrote.

35 people have already died as a result of the Dnipro strike, including two kids. With 75 injured, 39 people were rescued.

There are concerns that dozens more people may still be buried under the rubble as 35 more tenants of the demolished apartment building are still unaccounted for.

Regarding the atrocity, Ukraine has filed war crimes accusations, naming many Russian servicemen.

