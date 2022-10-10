New Delhi: Hours after Russian missiles pounded “many” Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, leaving scores dead and wounded, President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message slammed Vladimir Putin for creating “panic and chaos” in Ukraine.

In a video posted by a Twitter user, Zelensky can be seen in an empty street, saying that dozens of Iranian missiles/drones have been fired at Ukraine including Kyiv, Khmelnitsky, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr among others.

“This morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles and Iranian Shaheds. They have two targets. Energy facilities throughout the country,” Zelensky said, adding that “the second target is people”.

“They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system,” he added.

He said that there may be temporary power outages now, but there will never be an interruption in our confidence -our confidence in victory.

As Russian missiles pounded Ukrainian cities, social media was swamped with attack videos from various Ukrainian cities and sharp reactions from leaders and people alike.

In a Twitter message, a Twitter used shared a video of a girl who witnessed a rocket explosion barely a few meters away from her.

“This girl was walking and became a witness to the rocket’s explosion. You can see the firelight reflecting on her face,” the message read.

In another Twitter message, a user, quoting reports, said that Hrushevsky monument, asymbol of Ukrainian culture, was hit on Volodymrska street in central Kyiv

“Missile attacks in central Kyiv. Reports say Hrushevsky monument on Volodymrska hit. That appears to be deliberate target: a symbol of Ukrainian culture. And the street (tho a bit further down) of HQ of Ukrainian security services,” the message read.

In a tweet, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said that Putin’s only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he cannot break Ukraine down.

“Multiple Russian missile strikes across Ukraine. Putin’s only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles,” Kuleba wrote.

“I am in constant contact with partners since early morning today to coordinate a resolute response to Russians attacks. I am also interrupting my Africa tour and heading back to Ukraine immediately,” he added.

The strikes came a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for the blast on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia, leaving three people dead.

“The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said of Saturday’s Crimea bridge bombing, which he described as a “terrorist act”.

Putin was speaking during a meeting with the head of the investigation committee he has set up to look into the bombing, Russian news agencies reported.

The Russian leader is gearing up for a meeting with his Security Council later Monday, the Kremlin told local news agencies.

“Tomorrow the president has a planned meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The blast that hit the bridge sparked celebrations from Ukrainians and others on social media.

But Zelensky, in his nightly address on Saturday, did not directly mention the incident, and officials in Kyiv have made no direct claim of responsibility.

On Saturday, Russia said some road and rail traffic had resumed over the strategic link, a symbol of the Kremlin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge is a vital supply link between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

With inputs from agencies

