Watch: UK wildlife photographer takes part in Everest Marathon in tiger suit

A wildlife photographer from the United Kingdom took part in the Everest Marathon on Sunday while clad in a tiger suit. Paul Goldstein put on the unusual costume at the marathon to raise awareness about the endangered Bengal Tiger.

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle, the 59-year-old photographer can be seen climbing Mount Everest with a giant Tiger costume. Goldstein can be seen looking a bit out of breath as he moves towards his destination. He gives fist bumps to passers-by as he climbs ahead.

Watch the clip here:

Later on, after finishing the sporting event successfully, Goldstein posted an image of himself grinning at his achievement. “Everest. Tamed. Never in doubt. That’s just not true. More to come” was the caption.

Everest. Tamed. Never in doubt. That’s just not true. More to come. @broken To catch up with 12 years of Tiger feats please see the links in my profile https://t.co/o9Wc1hYDPH

and donate via https://t.co/8qIScLvNt0⁠#worthmorealive #tigerconservation

⁠ pic.twitter.com/X37ntGikJ9 — Paul Goldstein (@paulgoldstein59) May 29, 2022

The Everest Marathon is held every year on 29 May to celebrate the first time the mountain was successfully scaled by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary in 1953. The event is organised by the government of Nepal and starts at the Mount Everest Base Camp.

As for Goldstein, the photographer has long been involved in raising funds for tiger conservation. He has raised over £200,000 for Bengal tigers under his Worth More Alive campaign. He aims to raise another £200,000 for his initiative till the end of May. According to his website, the money raised through the event will be used for “rebuilding and equipping of two schools on the boundaries of the National Park famous for its tiger population and modifying of wooden cattle sheds and wood burning cook stoves to conserve the tiger habitat by reducing forest clearing.”

Paul Goldstein had started the project by participated in the London and Brighton Marathons while wearing his tiger suit. Over a decade later, he has completed 19 more sporting events, including climbing the Kilimanjaro.

