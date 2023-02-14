Watch: Two Russian tanks ripped apart as they run into Ukrainian minefield in Vuhledar
As the Kremlin prepares for a major onslaught on the eastern front, some of the deadliest combat of the war has taken place in Vuhledar, a Ukrainian bastion at the key junction between the eastern and southern front lines
Kyiv: Videos online appear to show Russian armored vehicles getting ambushed and destroyed during an attack near the coal-mining town of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine, which the Russian forces have been trying to capture for months.
Vuhledar, a pair of Russian T-80s (T-80BVM, T-80BV) run into a Ukrainian minefield. pic.twitter.com/7jW88aqIhj
— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 13, 2023
Russian military bloggers are calling it a fiasco, and worse, CNN reported.
Among the several videos going viral on social media, one shows a tank running into a minefield and exploding, followed by an infantry fighting vehicle that suffers the same fate.
Other videos show Ukrainian drones dropping small explosive charges on static tanks.
