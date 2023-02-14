World

Watch: Two Russian tanks ripped apart as they run into Ukrainian minefield in Vuhledar

As the Kremlin prepares for a major onslaught on the eastern front, some of the deadliest combat of the war has taken place in Vuhledar, a Ukrainian bastion at the key junction between the eastern and southern front lines

FP Staff February 14, 2023 16:32:00 IST
Screengrab from viral video. Image courtesy: @Osinttechnical/Twitter

Kyiv: Videos online appear to show Russian armored vehicles getting ambushed and destroyed during an attack near the coal-mining town of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine, which the Russian forces have been trying to capture for months.

Russian military bloggers are calling it a fiasco, and worse, CNN reported.

Among the several videos going viral on social media, one shows a tank running into a minefield and exploding, followed by an infantry fighting vehicle that suffers the same fate.

Other videos show Ukrainian drones dropping small explosive charges on static tanks.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: February 14, 2023 16:32:00 IST

