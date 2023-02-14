Watch: Two Russian tanks ripped apart as they run into Ukrainian minefield in Vuhledar

Kyiv: Videos online appear to show Russian armored vehicles getting ambushed and destroyed during an attack near the coal-mining town of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine, which the Russian forces have been trying to capture for months.

As the Kremlin prepares for a major onslaught on the eastern front, some of the deadliest combat of the war has taken place in Vuhledar, a Ukrainian bastion at the key junction between the eastern and southern front lines.

Vuhledar, a pair of Russian T-80s (T-80BVM, T-80BV) run into a Ukrainian minefield. pic.twitter.com/7jW88aqIhj — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 13, 2023

Russian military bloggers are calling it a fiasco, and worse, CNN reported.

Among the several videos going viral on social media, one shows a tank running into a minefield and exploding, followed by an infantry fighting vehicle that suffers the same fate.

Other videos show Ukrainian drones dropping small explosive charges on static tanks.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.