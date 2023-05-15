Watch: Two men try to take pictures with a tiger no less, see what happens next

There is no dearth of videos showing people attempting to click photos and videos with wild animals on social media platforms, some of them are funny while others are downright dangerous.

In South Asian countries, it has now become a common trend to click snapshots with tigers, leopards and even lions at large zoos. People can be seen getting dangerously close to wild cats, who though chained will not think twice before mauling people who bother them or aim bright flashbulbs at them.

In a recent video circulating on social media, two men can be seen trying to click pictures with a huge tiger to hilarious consequences.

The video shows two men sitting behind the chained tiger in an enclosure in a zoo as their friend busily takes pictures. We can also see the tiger continuously being poked in the face with a wooden stick.

Initially, the tiger first tries to ignore the stick but the next moment, it roars, scaring the two men and prompting them to rush out of the enclosure. They can be seen rushing towards the exit in a terrible hurry to be safe from the angry tiger and almost falling in their haphazard bid to escape. After coming out of the enclosure, one of them kneels and bows to God for saving him. The other man can be seen in shock and crying while scolding his mate.

Meanwhile, the tiger calmly watches them rushing towards the exit.

Watch the video here:

Kheench meri photo….😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/FRZeJBD7gD — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) May 13, 2023

Netizens have reacted to the video with multiple laughing emojis in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Tiger was like ‘What’s with these two guys?’”

Another person said, “Enough thrill for a lifetime.”

The video has been seen by more than 93,000 users since it was first shared.

Earlier, a video of a man trying to pet a tiger in a zoo in Mexico and ending up being mauled by it also turned viral. After the incident, he refused to let medics amputate his mauled hand. During the treatment, he died from a massive heart attack.

