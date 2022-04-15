Watch | Turkish duo attempts to send kebab to space

On 12 April, Chef Yaşar Aydn and space engineering student Idris Albayrak celebrated the 61st anniversary of the first human spaceflight by attempting to send Adana kebab to space by attaching it to a helium balloon

Have you ever seen a flying kebab platter? Sounds strange right? But this Turkish duo have made it happen and their video has gone widely viral. On 12 April, Chef Yaşar Aydn and space engineering student Idris Albayrak celebrated the 61st anniversary of the first human spaceflight by attempting to send a kebab attached to a balloon to space.

The chef and the engineering student attached a pipe kebab to a helium balloon and sent it into space. This event took place in the Turkish province of Adana, which is famous for its pipe kebabs.

In the video, the platter of pipe kebab with onions, tomato, and red chilli can be seen going higher and higher in space. After reaching an approximate altitude of 25 miles, it eventually landed on Turkey's southern coast. Remarkably, the duo with their team were eventually able to collect the kebab platter.

Have a look at the video:

Adanalı kebapçı helyum balonuyla uzaya kebap yollamaya çalıştı. pic.twitter.com/TpHui4DquR — medyablok (@medyablok) April 12, 2022

A specifically crafted box was created for the kebab's space flight, according to Daily Sabah. The dish was held in place by this box, which also protected it from extreme temperatures. A camera and a tracking device were also installed in the box.

The video drew a lot of interesting reactions. One of the users described the video as, "an ordinary day in Turkey."

an ordinary day at turkey.. they literally tried to sent kebab to space with a helium balloon 😭 pic.twitter.com/YqtHkZa6X4 — 革命の灯 (@luffysredhawk) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, several individuals expressed their unhappiness, calling it a waste of their delicious food. In this regard, one user stated that a true kebab "enthusiast" would never have sent it away from him.

A genuine kebab enthusiast would have eaten it and never allowed it to go up in the sky. https://t.co/6v93gLo17o — Bangkok Bacon ❄ (@baconbkk) April 14, 2022

That's a waste of a kebab. — Dr. Cappy (@CappyVaVoom) April 14, 2022

The chef later joked to the Turkish daily that "aliens sent it back because it had too much pepper." He also said that the next time he would send a dish with less spice.

What are your thoughts on this odd event?

