WATCH: Turkey’s ‘miracle’ baby finally reunites with mother almost two months after deadly earthquakes

Istanbul: Turkey’s ‘miracle’ baby, rescued after being buried in earthquake rubble for over 128 hours, has finally been reunited with her mother, who was initially thought to be dead.

The devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and killed 50,000 people in February separated the mother-and-daughter duo for more than a month.

Following her rescue, the baby was brought into the care of the state. She was one and a half months old at the time. During her time at the state care social workers gave her the name ‘Gizem’ which means ‘mystery’ in Turkish.

The baby was handed over to Yaseming Besdag, the mother after a DNA test was carried out to prove their relationship. Besdag is still being treated in a hospital in the city of Adana.

Sharing a video of the reunion on Twitter, Turkey’s Minister of Family and Social Services said, “To witness their happiness is an emotional and beautiful moment for us, too. Uniting a mother with her child is one of the most precious deeds in the world.”

54 günlük hasret sona erdi.😊 Enkaz altından 128 saat sonra kurtulan, hemşirelerimizin Gizem Bebek ismini koyduğu Vetin Begdaş 54 gün sonra annesine kavuştu. Vetin artık bizim de bebeğimiz. Bakanlık olarak desteğimiz her zaman yanında olacak. pic.twitter.com/66sWKR53z3 — Derya Yanık (@deryayanikashb) April 3, 2023

In the video, a government minister can be seen personally helping the duo to reunite after the baby was flown to Adana from Ankara.

The mother and the daughter are the only surviving members of the family as the duo lost their other family members, namely the father and the baby’s two siblings, to the earthquake.

