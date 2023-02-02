Watch: Truck spills 6 tons of paint on highway in Australia’s New South Wales

Street art is a trendy affair these days. From political agendas to global events, street artists are often seen choosing different themes as their subjects and portraying them on pavements using impermanent and semi-permanent materials. However, this time, an unfortunate accident of a loaded truck – that rolled on a local highway in Australia’s New South Wales – spilled six tonnes of paint on the road, resulting in an unintentional abstract art. Some glimpses of the condition at the spot of the mishap were dropped by NowThis News on its official Twitter handle. The scenes went viral and reminded many of American painter Jackson Pollock’s works.

A truck spilled 6 tons of paint onto a local highway in Thirroul, New South Wales, Australia, on January 31 — turning the road into something akin to a Jackson Pollock painting. pic.twitter.com/S446zmFWYr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 31, 2023

The truck lost control while making a tight turn at Bulli Pass when it was transporting six tonnes of paint to Bunnings Warehouses in the Illawarra on 31 January. The paint cans tumbled over the road as the vehicle turned onto its side. However, no injuries were reported and the driver of the truck also found his way out of the vehicle safely. The NSW Fire and Rescue personnel immediately rushed to the spot and began to remove the water-based paint.

According to Fire and Rescue New South Wales Duty Commander Chad Wallace, half of the tins were totally damaged and 1,000 litres of paint had flown onto the road. Specialised Hazmat teams were requested from Shellharbour and as far as Sydney to participate in the cleanup. Emergency crews built a dam using shovels to stop the paint from sliding down the incline.

NowThis News further informed that NSW Fire & Rescue revealed in a statement on its website, “Paint is regarded as an environmental pollutant and would have caused significant damage to the local area if not contained.” They also explained that removing the paint would not be an easy task and could take hours to complete the cleanup.

The caption of the video read, “A truck spilled 6 tons of paint onto a local highway in Thirroul, New South Wales, Australia, on January 31- turning the road into something akin to a Jackson Pollock painting.” Since being uploaded on Twitter, the clip has received more than 25,000 views so far on the microblogging site.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.