There is no denying that funny videos of kids can make our day. With the internet being a storehouse of amusing content, it is no surprise that time and again we get to see clips that leave us with a smile on our face. One such video that has left users in splits features a little girl trying to get into the Melbourne Zoo. The toddler’s hilarious attempts to gain entry will leave you chuckling. The clip was shared on Reddit with the caption “Clever little girl’s plot to break back into Melbourne Zoo!”

The video features a cute girl trying to gain entry to the zoo building. When a zookeeper blocks her way, the little one does not give up. She first tries to squeeze in through the space between the door and the zookeeper. When that fails, she turns on her charm and politely puts her hand out for the woman.

The zookeeper smiles at the girl and takes her hand to walk away from the entrance. In the background, the girl’s mother was heard warning the woman about her plan. Her words proved true. The little girl drops her hand and waddles away to the door. With her mission accomplished, the little girl goes inside with a smile on her face.

The video left users amused. Many praised the toddler’s intelligence. “She’s surprisingly proficient in problem solving, a true sign of intelligence,” wrote one user. Another joked that the girl was a “smooth criminal”. Some even took to the comments section to remember the late wildlife conservationist and zookeeper Steve Irwin. “Steve Irwin would give her a lifetime pass”, commented one individual.

This is not the only video of a toddler that has won hearts in the last few days. Last month, the clip of a 22-month old toddler saying “Hi” to every passenger on an airplane left the internet delighted.

In the clip, the boy can be seen holding on to his brother’s bag and greeting every passenger as he makes his way on the plane. The passengers were unable to resist his cheery demeanour and responded enthusiastically.

