WATCH: Thousands rush to train stations, ferry terminals to return home and celebrate Eid-al-Fitr in Bangladesh

Railway authorities of Dhaka station were unable to maintain the departure schedule for trains, which resulted in trains crammed with passengers, some of them even climbed the coaches to take a ride back home

The Muslim community living in the Indian sub-continent will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr tomorrow, subject to the viewing of the moon, and in Bangladesh, thousands have rushed to Dhaka's main train station and ferry terminals to head to their hometowns to celebrate the holidays.

The viral video shared by Reuters shows people waiting for trains eagerly at stations and the unavailability of which, they ride on top of passenger trains to get a ride back home. After two years of restrictions, many are happy that the transportation is back to normal.

In Bangladesh, thousands rushed to Dhaka's main train station and ferry terminals to head to their hometowns to celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr holidays. After two years of restrictions, many are happy transportation is back to normal pic.twitter.com/lxR1DTVI3U — Reuters (@Reuters) May 1, 2022

Thursday was the last working day before the Eid holidays and the Kamalapur Railway Station saw a much bigger crowd than the previous two days.

Railway authorities of this Dhaka station were unable to maintain the departure schedule for a few trains, which resulted in trains crammed with passengers, some of whom who stood in whatever free space they found inside the coaches. The passengers also suffered in the scorching heat during Ramadan, reports BDnews24.com.

“Just see how they’re standing next to us while we’re seated. We’re suffering as much as they are. All of this happened because the authorities allowed passengers to travel while standing,” said Nabila Haque, a Rangpur Express passenger.

With input from agencies

