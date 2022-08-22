Watch: This NYC luncheonette still serves coke in traditional way

By visiting this classic New York City luncheonette, locals can be brought back to a bygone period when soda fountains were a standard feature at every restaurant

Every city has a history of eateries and diners that operated traditionally in the past but eventually changed to meet the needs of the modern world.

We all have intense nostalgia for those meals and eateries from our childhood too. Not only do these things taste really good, but they also bring back memories of those times.

In New York, the idea of a soda fountain was prevalent in almost all dining establishments. A local blogger recently discovered that one restaurant still has been genuinely serving cola the old-fashioned way.

The video of the restaurant has widely been circulated over the internet and gained a lot of attention.

The blogger, Nicolas Heller shared the video on his Instagram handle named ‘Newyorknico’ with a caption that read, “Lexington Candy Shop is a 97-year-old luncheonette on the upper east side that still makes their Coke the old-fashioned way.”

In the clip, a brief sight of the Lexington Candy Shop, which has been operating at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 83rd Street since 1925, can be seen.

By visiting this classic New York City luncheonette, providing real American cuisine, locals can be brought back to a bygone period when soda fountains were a standard feature at every restaurant.

The video features one of the restaurant staff who takes a glass and pours something that resembles a concentrated cola syrup into it. He also adds some soda water to it before topping the mixture up with one scoop of ice cream.

Then, he serves the glass of drink to the blogger. Since being posted, the clip has earned over 8 lakh views on Instagram so far and more than 2.5 lakhs users have liked it.

The traditional serving style of cola has grabbed much heed across social media and the comment section reflects it.

One of the users remembered, “I used to go here as a child. My mom would get me cola syrup to help a yucky tummy. I’m so happy that a part of my childhood remains,” while another viewer commented, “That looks so gorgeous.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.