Watch | This elephant's battle with a goose will leave you in splits; see video here
The clip was first shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda in 2020. However, it has gone viral once again after it was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra today, 26 May.
The internet is a reservoir of videos that feature animals fighting it out with each other in a hilarious manner. The latest to join the crowd is a video of an elephant engaged in a battle with a goose, which will surely leave you in splits.
The clip starts with a young jumbo trying to shoo away a goose by sprinkling water on it. The bird, however, remains undaunted. It flies and sits on the tusker’s back. While the elephant tries to dislodge the goose with its trunk, the bird continues to hang on.
The video shows a tussle between the two, with the jumbo even kicking the bird once it is on the ground. The goose also tries its best to scare away the elephant, spreading its wings to make itself look bigger.
Watch the video here:
किसी को छोटा जानकर उसे तंग करना, मूर्खता है.
क्योंकि नन्हा पक्षी भी हाथी को नाच नचा सकता है. pic.twitter.com/AEpBFJyiDz
— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 26, 2022
Since being shared, the 34-second video has garnered over 7,000 views in just a couple of hours.
This is not the only video of elephants that has gone viral in the last few days. Recently, a clip of an elephant hitting a young girl with its trunk while she was taking photos of it grabbed eyeballs. The video shows the irate jumbo hitting the girl and then moving to pick up her phone, which had fallen on the ground.
In another video, a young jumbo’s tantrum about sharing a mattress with his caretaker left users in splits. The elephant calf was seen shoving its caretaker from an inflatable mattress. When the caretaker refused to budge, the young jumbo threw a tantrum and buried its head in a pile of leaves. Many users wrote that the video was the “cutest thing” they had seen all day.
What are your thoughts on the video?
