Watch | This elephant's battle with a goose will leave you in splits; see video here

The internet is a reservoir of videos that feature animals fighting it out with each other in a hilarious manner. The latest to join the crowd is a video of an elephant engaged in a battle with a goose, which will surely leave you in splits.

The clip starts with a young jumbo trying to shoo away a goose by sprinkling water on it. The bird, however, remains undaunted. It flies and sits on the tusker’s back. While the elephant tries to dislodge the goose with its trunk, the bird continues to hang on.

The video shows a tussle between the two, with the jumbo even kicking the bird once it is on the ground. The goose also tries its best to scare away the elephant, spreading its wings to make itself look bigger.

The clip was first shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda in 2020. However, it has gone viral once again after it was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra today, 26 May.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the 34-second video has garnered over 7,000 views in just a couple of hours.

