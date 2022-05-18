Watch |Baby elephant throws tantrum to occupy mattress, see video here

Since 1986, the Asian elephant is classified as Endangered by the IUCN list. According to the 2017 elephant survey by the Forest Department, India’s elephant population saw a decline between 2012 – 2017.

Animal videos are always a treat to watch especially baby elephants that are lovable and gentle of all the wild animals. One such video, doing rounds on social media lately, shows a baby elephant competing with its caretaker for lying on his mattress.

The video was tweeted by Indian Forest Services officer Samrat Gowda. In the clip, a young elephant calf can be seen nudging a man who appears to be lying down on an inflatable mattress.

Soon, the little one tries to shove the person away and sits on the mattress. As the man attempts to sleep again on the bed, the little elephant gets angry and throws a tantrum in frustration and buries its trunk in a heap of leaves.

The video has received close to 2 lakh views and has received a number of replies. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote that this was the cutest thing one would see today.

“Pure love. Good start to my day,” wrote a second user.

"What a precious, smart, determined baby. To also wanting to imitate and sleep where his guardian does. I just love positive, wonderful videos like that, it truly enlightened my day. Please keep them coming!," wrote a Twitter user.

Since 1986, the Asian elephant is classified as Endangered by the IUCN list. According to the 2017 elephant survey by the Forest Department, India’s elephant population saw a decline between 2012 – 2017. It is to be noted that the government is focusing on investing in ‘elephant corridors’ that will ensure a safe passage for them.