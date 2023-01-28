Over years, the concept of lab-grown meat continues to remain a topic of discussion with many still deliberating over the safety of such consumption for human health. Speaking of which, lab-grown meat or cultural meat is basically sourced from animal cells obtained from animals raised in factory farms. A California-based startup, Upside Foods has excelled in this field and has developed lab-grown chicken which has been also certified as safe for consumption by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the company, the chicken is grown in bioreactors with the help of chicken cells, and that too without having to kill any animal.

A video has been shared by Now This News on Twitter that gives detailed insight into the entire process at Upside Foods. Speaking on the same, Upside Foods CEO, Uma Valeti mentioned how their lab-grown chicken tastes exactly like real chicken but without having to slaughter an innocent animal.

“It is not a meat alternative but something that is grown from real animal cells. So what we do is we take really high-quality animal cells from animals like a cow, a pig, a chicken, or a lobster. We look for cells that can continue to grow outside the animal in the very lowest and healthy way,” he said.

Notably, Valeti calls his production unit the ‘slaughterless house’, further noting that the process benefits both animals and the environment.

He also went on to share his vision for the future of lab-grown chickens stating that it will be started with local restaurants in the US and then will be expanded further with retailers.

Watch:

It tastes like chicken… and it IS chicken! Unlike meat substitutes, this lab-grown chicken is real meat grown sustainably from animal cells 🐔 pic.twitter.com/9YUD9SC7pE — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 27, 2023



It is pertinent to note that Upside Foods is presently awaiting the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) sign-off on its label. Presently, outside the US, Singapore remains to be the only country that has approved the sale of cultivated meat.

