'Watch the skies closely': Russia threatens ICC with hypersonic missile strike after arrest warrant against Putin

Moscow: “Watch the skies closely,” warned Russia to the International Criminal Court as it threatened the organisation with a hypersonic missile strike after it issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

In a Telegram message, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev said: “It’s quite possible to imagine how a hypersonic Oniks fired from a Russian warship in the North Sea strikes the court building in The Hague. It can’t be shot down, I’m afraid.”

“They decided to put on trial the president… of a nuclear power that isn’t party to the ICC for the same reasons as the US and some other countries. It’s obvious that the directive was the harshest possible,” Medvedev said.

‘Pathetic international organisation’

The former Russian President warned the judges of International Criminal Court (ICC) to “watch the skies closely,” calling the court “a pathetic international organisation.”

Considered to be a staunch Putin loyalist, Medvedev further said, “I’m afraid, gentlemen, everyone is answerable to God and missiles.”

He said ICC judges should not have raised their hand against a major nuclear power.

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin

On Friday, the ICC issued the arrest warrant for Putin, alleging that the Russian President is “responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

Also a warrant has been issued by ICC targetting Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner in the office of Putin, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the ruling by saying Moscow doesn’t recognise ICC jurisdiction.

According to Ukrainian human rights chief Dmytro Lubinets, as many as 16,226 children have been deported during the 13-month-long war.

US President Joe Biden called the warrant for Putin’s arrest “justified”, saying he has “clearly committed war crimes.”

Medvedev is known for making profane predictions, including that civil war will break out in the US in 2023 and that the defeat of Russia in a conventional war could “provoke the beginning of a nuclear war.

Earlier this month, Medvedev referred to Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the “head Nazi”, despite the fact that the Ukrainian President is Jewish.

With inputs from agencies

