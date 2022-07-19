Watch: Teacher who survived Uvalde school shooting receives warm welcome from community; video melts hearts

18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered forcefully the school on 24 May while students were attending classes there. The gunman shot dead at least 21 people including 19 students and two teachers. The incident took the lives of 11 Grade IV students from Reyes’ class

A teacher who survived the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, has finally returned home. Arnulfo Reyes, who suffered bullet injuries during the shootout, had to undergo several surgeries. Now, after coming back to the town, he got a warm welcome by the residents.

According to the report by the Texas Police, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered forcefully the school on 24 May while students were attending classes there. The gunman shot dead at least 21 people including 19 students and two teachers. The incident took the lives of 11 Grade IV students from Reyes’ class. Reyes was also shot but somehow survived after spending a month at the hospital.

The video of Reyes’ return to the town is being widely circulated across the internet. In the video, the people of the town can be seen stopping their cars by the teacher’s house and taking their turns to hug him and give him gifts. The clip was shared by a user named Magneto Rex on his personal Twitter handle and grabbed attention instantly.

Watch:

the welcome home for a teacher in Uvalde, whole town came out to see him pic.twitter.com/kt1vM9dQ0U — Magneto Rex (@MagnetoRex4Life) July 16, 2022

The heartwarming video shows Reyes sitting on a chair by a street and several cars are waiting in line to visit him. People come out of their cars console the teacher who is still evidently reeling from the aftermath of the tragedy. Some kids are also seen hugging him and giving him gifts.

While talking to NPR, Reyes stated that parents who lost their children on that day also came to see him. According to him, the mother of one of his former students requested him not to feel survivor’s guilt after he failed to save his students. The two-minute-long video has melted hearts and has already received over three million views on Twitter.

While one of the commenters remarked, “This poor man has to live the rest of days knowing every single child in his class was murdered. I cannot fathom the pain he must feel. I’m certain all these wonderful people he hugged would gladly take just a bit of his pain away to give him some peace."

