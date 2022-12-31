Watch: Taliban warns Pakistan, threatens jihad till 'freedom' is achieved

Islamabad: The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is carrying out attacks against the Pakistan Army in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan almost on a daily basis.

Now the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has warned the Shehbaz Sharif government of Pakistan.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Omar Shahid has threatened to launch a religious war against the Pakistan government.

“We are offering sacrifices in Pakistan jihad following the footsteps of the Prophet’s Companions in the Battle of Badr. God willing, we shall liberate Pakistan and break the shackles of slavery,” TTP commander omar Shahid is heard saying in the video.

(Video released by TTP’s Umar Media on 25 Nov 2022) pic.twitter.com/dDzgWP4Zij — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) December 31, 2022

The aim of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is to implement Sharia in Pakistan by force. Fighters of the TTP - also known as Pakistani Taliban - are fighting a war against Pakistan because of this.

This threat of TTP commander is being considered as a big threat for Pakistan. TTP terrorists are active in Imran Khan's home provice of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and several areas bordering Afghanistan.

Many MPs in Pakistan have mentioned the attacks of TTP terrorists in the Parliament. These MPs claim that TTP terrorists have captured many areas of Swat, Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Even the police are afraid to enter these areas.

Videos of checkposts set up by terrorists are also being shared on social media.

Pakistan slams Afghanistan

The Pakistan government claims that TTP terrorists hide in Afghanistan after carrying out attacks. In such a situation it

becomes very difficult to find them.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has even threatened to sever ties with the Taliban over TTP. He even claimed that the Pakistani army had the right to enter Afghanistan and carry out operations.

