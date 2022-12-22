Kabul: Not just women, male Afghan students also protested against Taliban’s decision to ban their female peers from university and refused to take exams. In some varsities, male professors and teachers have even resigned from their positions in protest. Videos of protests have gone viral.

On Tuesday (21 December), Taliban announced ban for women from pursuing education at universities with immediate effect. The decision drew international condemnation and ignited protests in universities across Afghanistan.

In the videos that are going viral on social media, medical aspirants in Nangarhar University situated in a Pashtun-dominated province of Afghanistan protested against the Taliban’s ban on girl education.

The male students of Nangarhar Faculty of Medicine refused to take and as they walked out of examination hall, their female peers applauded them.

Male-led protests were witnessed in Jalalabad University too. Similar acts of defiance were also reported in Kandahar, which is known as the spiritual capital of the Taliban.

Member of sports management committee at Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Noorena Shams tweeted a video of protest by male students and wrote, "So glad to see men of Afghanistan standing in solidarity with Afghan women. Male students have refused to take exams in order to protest."

Taliban, the hardline group, returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Most of Afghan girls have been banned from pursuing secondary education.

Till Tuesday, women were able to attend classes in university irrespective of restrictions on their clothing, gender segregation in classrooms and orders preventing them from opting certain subjects including economics or agriculture.

The latest ban on women has added to the already imposed restrictions which bans women from going to parks, gyms and public baths.

