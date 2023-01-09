WATCH: Taliban mocks Pakistan Army with video of TTP snipers targeting soldiers with US weapons

Peshawar: In a jibe at the Pakistan Army, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has released a video showing its snipers targeting the security forces using the latest paraphernalia, including night vision devices.

The video shows TTP snipers attacking soldiers from the Pakistan Army and the country’s various paramilitary forces at various locations across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had managed to lay its hands on sophisticated US-made weapons following the

American withdrawal from Afghanistan in the August of 2021.

As the Taliban swept across the war-torn Afghan countryside into Kabul, the US reportedly left behind weapons worth $80 billion in Afghanistan. Some of this massive haul had reportedly fallen into the hands of the Afghan Taliban’s blood brothers across the Durand Line – the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Since the fall of Kabul, the TTP - also known as the Pakistani Taliban - has released videos featuring US-made weapons, showcasing its preparedness to fight a full fledged war against the Pakistan Army.

The videos show TTP fighters training with US weapons left behind in Afghanistan including M24 sniper rifles, M4 carbines with Trijicon ACOG scopes and M16A4 rifles with thermal scopes.

They also show Taliban fighters operating DShKM heavy machine guns, 107mm Type 85 single-tube rocket launcher and a B-10 pattern 82mm recoilless rifle.

