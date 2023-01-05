WATCH: Taliban gunman shoots ISI officers in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore: Two ISI officers posted in the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were shot dead at Khanewal in Pakistan’s Punjab province in an attack claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The incident took place on Tuesday in the parking space of a hotel near Pirowal in the Khanewal district of the Punjab province of Pakistan. The victims have been identified as Grade 19 officer Naveed Sadiq Sial and inspector Nasir Abbas Butt.

CCTV footage of the incident. pic.twitter.com/nkyclcu9JC — Sahir Baloch (@Balochzaag) January 3, 2023

According to media reports, the assailant had reached Bismillah Hotel around half-an-hour before the ISI officers arrived at the spot.

The officers reportedly had tea with the assailant who later shot the victims in the parking lot.

"Yesterday, a secret squad of TTP killed ISI Deputy Director Multan Naveed Sadiq along with his colleague Inspector Nasir Butt at Bismillah Highway in Khanewal District of Punjab," TTP spokesman Muhammad Khorasani said in a statement to the media.

