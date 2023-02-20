Watch: Taliban continues to physically torture women who speak against their regime's ban on education

New Delhi: A video from Afghanistan shows how the Taliban continue to physically torture women that take a stance in response to their regime’s ban on education.

The #Taliban continue to physically torture women that take a stance in response to the Taliban’s ban on education. This video shows two Taliban militants attacking a woman that raised her voice about the importance of reopening educational institutions in Kandahar.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/JjMcNl7KqO — ZAWIA NEWS (@ZawiaNews) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, atrocities against women have increased multi-fold under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan since it returned to power in August 2021. Earlier in January, a viral video showed a Taliban cleric stating that “men are allowed to beat a woman if she doesn’t agree to dress up for her husband.”

In the clip shared by human rights advocate Shabnam Nasimi, the Taliban cleric can be heard saying, “Men are allowed to beat a woman — if she leaves the house without her husband’s permission, if she doesn’t agree to dress up for her husband and if she does not pray.”

A Taliban cleric has stated that men are allowed to BEAT a woman — if she leaves the house without her husband’s permission, if she doesn’t agree to dress up for her husband and if she does not pray. The lives of women in Afghanistan are in grave danger.pic.twitter.com/VNqP2B3guc — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) January 25, 2023

Sharing the video, Nasimi expressed concern over the lives of women in Afghanistan, saying that they are in “grave danger”.

Women barred from receiving education

Women in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime have been deprived of several rights including ban on school and University education.

Since 15 August 2021, the Taliban have restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned them from using parks, gyms and public bath houses.

These restrictions have confined Afghan women and girls to the four walls of their homes.

Last week, a video went viral on social media where a woman was being punished by Taliban officials by throwing stones at her.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.