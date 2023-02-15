WATCH: Taliban captures village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; forces police, Pakistan Army to flee

Peshawar: The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been carrying out almost daily attacks against the security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan over the last several months.

Ever since the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan – across the Durand Line – captured Kabul in August 2021, the attacks by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has stepped up its attacks on the security forces of Pakistan.

#TTP captured area in a tera area of KPK where police and army left the out posts due to the TTP heavy fighting yesterday. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/nXWdioOmrc — Mirza (@Mirza45994191) February 6, 2023

In one such incident, the TTP captured a village in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, forcing the local police and the Pakistan Army to flee their posts in the area.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by noted Pakistani journalist Amjad Ayub Mirza, has gone viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, around seven militants owing allegiance to the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) have been reportedly killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province of Pakistan.

According to local media reports, the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants were killed in a gun battle with a team from the counter terrorism department (CTD) in the North Waziristan region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province of Pakistan.

The TTP had allegedly ambushed the CTD team when they were shifting detained Taliban militants to Bannu, the administrative centre of North Waziristan.

