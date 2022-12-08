Watch: Substandard statue of former Pak PM Benazir Bhutto removed from Quetta

World

On Thursday, PPP workers gathered at the Quetta park and removed the sculpture. A video of the PPP workers removing the substandard sculpture also surfaced on Twitter

FP Staff December 08, 2022 18:16:52 IST
PPP workers remove statue of Benazir Bhutto from a part in Quetta.

Islamabad: Amid public uproar, the substandard statue of former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto was removed from Quetta’s Benazir Park, local media reported.

Soon after photographs of the statue went viral on social media, people started demanding its removal, ARY News reported.

On Thursday, PPP workers gathered at the Quetta park and removed the sculpture. A video of the PPP workers removing the substandard sculpture also surfaced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the PPP Balochistan’s Provincial Secretary Information Sarbuland Jogezai has announced to install a new statue of late Benazir Bhutto in Quetta park.

