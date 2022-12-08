Watch: Substandard statue of former Pak PM Benazir Bhutto removed from Quetta
On Thursday, PPP workers gathered at the Quetta park and removed the sculpture. A video of the PPP workers removing the substandard sculpture also surfaced on Twitter
Islamabad: Amid public uproar, the substandard statue of former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto was removed from Quetta’s Benazir Park, local media reported.
Soon after photographs of the statue went viral on social media, people started demanding its removal, ARY News reported.
On Thursday, PPP workers gathered at the Quetta park and removed the sculpture. A video of the PPP workers removing the substandard sculpture also surfaced on Twitter.
اخر کار۔۔۔محترمہ #بےنظیر بھٹو شہید کے مجسمے کو جیالوں نے ہٹادیا۔۔۔ملک بھر سے اس پر تنقید کی گئ۔۔۔اب نیا مجسمہ رکھیں گے۔۔۔جیالوں کا اعلان pic.twitter.com/4fH0EzXjFH
— Syed Ali Shah (@alishahjourno) December 7, 2022
Meanwhile, the PPP Balochistan’s Provincial Secretary Information Sarbuland Jogezai has announced to install a new statue of late Benazir Bhutto in Quetta park.
