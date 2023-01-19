Watch: Strangers rescue woman dragging her out of car in flames; internet lauds 'Angels are real'

A few strangers have been winning hearts across social media following their brave act of rescuing an elderly woman from a burning car. On 17 January, the incident occurred on the Long Island Expressway in New York, United States. The 56-year-old victim, later recognised as Susan Denise, was driving her Jeep Liberty when the vehicle collided with the central reservation, flipped over midway and erupted into flames immediately. As soon as the fire broke out, multiple eyewitnesses stopped on the highway and helped the lady coming out of the damaged four-wheeler. One of the passersby filmed the heroic rescue operation and a clip of the same was dropped on Instagram by NowThis News.

The video opens on the expressway where as many as six men can be spotted joining hands to drag Denise out of the driving seat. Some of them were trying to extinguish the fire by sprinkling water into it. They took the woman as far away from the Jeep Liberty as they could. They stopped the traffic and moved her to the opposite side of the road safely. The good Samaritans also gave her first aid before a police helicopter reached the scene.

Denise was later admitted to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, as reported by Mirror. Until the issue was resolved, three of the four lanes on the westbound side of the highway stayed closed. The cause of the sudden mishap is still a mystery, and an investigation into the same is currently underway, local police said.

The caption of the viral clip explained, “Good Samaritans pull a woman out of a burning car. A 56-year-old woman in Long Island, NY, was rescued from her burning car by several strangers on January 17. Cellphone footage taken from the highway shows the group of good Samaritans working together to pull the woman from the fiery wreckage and move her safely off the highway.”

Since being dropped on Instagram, the reel has already earned as many as 1.6 lakh views. And, more than 5,000 users have liked it so far. Numerous appreciatory remarks surfaced in the comment section lauding the strangers’ humanitarian gestures. A person noted, “It restores my faith in humanity a little.” A native of Long Island stated, “What those people did was a miracle. So proud of my fellow islanders.” An individual marked, “Angels are real.”

