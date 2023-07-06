The United States of America (USA) marked its 247th Independence anniversary on 4 July. The grand event was commemorated with great pomp and celebration as New York City skies witnessed a spectacular drone show taking various forms ranging from the American flag to the Statue of Liberty. Several thousands of people took to the streets, admiring the exuberant annual fireworks that marked the occasion.

Macy’s drone show, as per media reports, was the chain’s first ever drone organised event. The event stunned people globally more than ever for its rich list of wonderful effects. It was followed by the department store chain’s 47th annual fireworks display. According to FOX 5 New York, a total of 60,000 fireworks were fired off with the effects firing off each minute, spanning a mile across the East River.

The larger-than-life drone show

Several videos of the epic drone show gained popularity. The videos show onlookers cheering as 500 drones formed the Statue of Liberty on the East River. Twitter user ‘NamelyNorm’ captured the show’s essence. He shared the experience and posted it on the microblogging platform.

It was captioned as follows: “Rarely is my old jaded New Yorker self wowed by anything but this Statue of Liberty live tonight! [Macy’s] ya done good!”

Check out the post:

Rarely is my old jaded NYC ass wowed by anything but this Statue of Liberty live tonight! Macys ya done good! #4thofJuly #MacysFireworks #rooseveltIsland #statueofliberty pic.twitter.com/pOcpXYTn22 — Not for nuthin but… (@NamelyNorm) July 5, 2023

With over 46,000 views, the post has gained wide popularity. Several users commented on the post. Check out some of the responses below:

One user wrote: “THAT IS FRICKIN AMAZING.”

THAT IS FRICKIN AMAZING. 🤩 — AngM☮️ (@Flblueskies) July 5, 2023

To which, Norm replied: “The crowd around me was spellbound. Curious to see if it looks as amazing on TV.”

The crowd around me was spellbound. Curious now to see if it looked as amazing on TV. — Not for nuthin but… (@NamelyNorm) July 5, 2023

“This is breathtaking. Wonderful job done,” added another user.

This is breathtaking. Wonderful job done. — Reena Mazumder (@mazumder_r27319) July 5, 2023

According to a user, “NYC residents were wowed by anything but the Statue of Liberty live tonight”! Happy 4th of July 2023.”

NYC ass wowed by anything but this Statue of Liberty live tonight! Happy 4th of July 2023 🇺🇸 — Tien Nguyen 2 (@NguynHongNamTi1) July 5, 2023

Several others expressed their excitement with a “wow.”

The event marked a special tribute to Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘N Roll’, who died in May aged 83. Spectators expressed awe at Macy’s golden explosion display while honouring the singer. As fireworks exploded in NYC’s night skies, the bright night was coloured with golden hues and eye-pleasing shimmer as her hit song ‘The Best’ was played.

The Independence Day event on the 4th of July commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It is celebrated annually in the United States in the form of parades, fireworks, picnics, barbecues and various cultural activities.