Watch: Sri Lankan man survives after being swept 30 feet into air while flying kite

Nadarasa Manoharan said the incident took place when his team members, who were all participating in the Thai Pongal festival, let go of the string of the giant kite before he could realise

Sometimes amusing past time can turn into horrifying experiences. A case in point is a Sri Lankan man who was lifted 30 feet in the air during a kite-flying event and had to cling to a rope to survive.

As per Newswire, Nadarasa Manoharan was lifted 30 feet in the air when a strong gust of wind took hold of his kite. The horrifying incident took place on 18 December, during a kite-flying match in Point Pedro in Jaffna district of Sri Lanka.

In the video footage, Manoharan can be seen clinging to a jute rope attached to the kite after a strong gust of wind blew away his kite during the match. He held on the rope as he was lifted into the air. After some time, he released the rope and fell to the ground. The 1.01 minute clip ends with a person rushing to help him. Check video here:

The video has gone viral since it was posted and has received over 25,000 views on YouTube till date.

According to news reports, Manoharan said that he was swept away by the wind as he had not realised that his team members behind him had let go of the rope attached to the kite.

He added that he did not look at the ground once when he was airborne and only let go when his hands became too numb to hold on.

Fortunately, he sustained minor injuries and was admitted to the Point Pedro Hospital, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

As per the Free Press Journal, kite flying is a part of Thai Pongal celebrations. The locals make kites of every size imaginable on the occasion and fly it with their friends and families.

