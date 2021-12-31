Watch | Spearfisherman encounters huge white shark, see what happens next here

The jaw-dropping footage of the white shark was captured by a spearfisherman named David Scherrer near Outer Banks on the North Carolina coast.

A nail-biting video clip of a man coming face-to-face with a huge shark has gone viral on social media.

The jaw-dropping footage of the white shark was captured by a spearfisherman named David Scherrer near Outer Banks on the North Carolina coast. David captured the footage in his underwater camera while diving in the sea.

In the 44-second video, a shark can be seen going in the other direction, while David holds a speargun. Suddenly, the shark turns and starts coming to the spearfisherman. Scherrer’s speargun remains pointed at the shark which then turns and swims away.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to The Virginian-Pilot, Scherrer said that at first, it was awesome. "It’s a pretty unique experience just to see one, but as it started going towards me it wasn’t so cool anymore," he added. He further said that it’s not usual for sharks to swim up to diver. “Though some species of shark are known to be more aggressive,” Scherrer said.

While coming head-to-head with the shark, Scherrer was thinking of only two things - don’t panic and hold the speargun, and second, where to stab the predator if it attacks him. The spearfisherman shared his experience on his Facebook page.

During his school days, Scherrer took up spearfishing as a hobby. Later, as reports suggest that he turned it into a profession.

David Scherrer is currently working as a diver for Virginia Beach Seafood Company. It is a local business that catches and delivers fresh fish to the Virginia Beach oceanfront community.

The famous killer shark in Jaw movie was inspired by the great white shark in New Jersey, as per The National Geographic. However, most shark attacks are not fatal and the white sharks are by and large curious in nature.

