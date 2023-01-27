Breastfeeding small infants is a very significant task for new mothers and they have to ensure that their babies are fed at regular intervals. With that said, a challenging factor for new mothers includes breastfeeding their babies in public places. Notably, breastfeeding in public continues to be one of the most debatable topics with multiple pieces of evidence proving that women face several challenges in their daily lives. While some resist it due to embarrassment in unsuitable environments and awkward audiences, many women also face criticism from unwarranted criticism from society.

Speaking of which, social activists and public groups around the world have been also working hard to remove the stigma surrounding breastfeeding in public and further normalise the practice. One such gesture was recently witnessed in the Spanish capital Madrid where an artist placed a ‘realistic’ sculpture of a crying baby in a public place for people’s view. A video of the same has also gone viral showing the sculpture sitting in the middle of the city.

As the clip plays, the baby’s sculpture can be seen dressed in a white outfit while having a crying expression on its face. The artist also wrote a message in the Spanish language reading, “Quien No Llora No Mama” which roughly translates to “If you don’t ask, you don’t get.”

In the meantime, the sculpture has grabbed the attention of many who widely shared pictures and videos of the same on social media. People appreciated Jobs’ gesture and called it an amazing piece of work.

The piece of art was made by Spanish sculptor Cristina Job as a part of her campaign for pushing for better protection for mothers who breastfeed in public.

Notably, the move comes at a time when several women have complained of being harassed, intimidated, or criticised for breastfeeding their babies in public. As per the campaign’s data, only 36 percent of women in Spain feel comfortable feeding in public places.

