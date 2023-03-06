WATCH: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Cuba after engine trouble

Havana: A US jetliner taking off from Cuba experienced engine trouble after hitting birds and returned to Havana for an emergency landing on Sunday, Cuban authorities said.

Smoke seeped into the cabin of the plane but no one was injured in the incident involving Southwest Airlines flight 3923 to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the airline and the Cuban civil aviation authority Cacsa said on its Facebook page, according to AFP.

Southwest Airlines plane fills with smoke after taking off from Havana, forcing it to make an emergency landing pic.twitter.com/Q1CmQKpYTn — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 5, 2023

In the video footage, parents appeared to be explaining how to put on oxygen masks to their children.

Reuters reported that people were seen evacuating the plane via emergency slides on the runway at Cuba’s largest airport as firemen and trucks looked on.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 147 passengers and a crew of six, Southwest Airlines said in a statement to AFP.

It said birds struck one of the plane’s engines and its nose shortly after takeoff.

“The pilots safely returned to Havana, where customers evacuated the aircraft via slides due to smoke in the cabin,” the statement said.

The travelers will be put on another flight to Fort Lauderdale, it added.

Cacsa said a probe had been launched.

