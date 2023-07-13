In an incident set to bring a smile to everyone’s face, Jessa – a 6-year-old girl – was welcomed in high spirits for beating cancer. She was applauded onboard Southwest Airlines during the flight. As seen in the now-viral heartwarming clip on Instagram, a flight attendant recognised the young survivor as a “very, very special guest” on the plane with them. The announcement was made on the girl’s way back home after completing a ‘make-a-wish trip’ to Disney. Furthermore, the airline congratulated Jessa on fiercely defeating cancer as she stood beside the attendant wearing a Minnie Mouse t-shirt.

The post was originally shared by Jessa’s mother on TikTok. She operates by the name ‘lauramree’ on the short-form video hosting service. Majically news posted it on Instagram later. The page is popular for sharing videos showcasing hope, happiness and humanity.

Check out the post:

Check out some of the heartwarming comments on the post below:

One user wrote: “I would have cried on that flight. God bless her.” “Congratulations Jessa,” mentioned another. She further stated why this has been the prime reason for SWA flights for more than 30 years.

A third user wrote: “Yes Boss Princess. Show cancer who is the boss.” A fourth user said: “A bit awkward for the girl, but a sweet gesture nonetheless.” Additionally, several others wished her a long, healthy, and happy life.

Posted a day ago, the post has amassed over 12,500 views.

Ready for the big news?

As visible in the clip, preparing viewers for the big news ahead, the attendant asked if the people onboard were ready for this. He continued over the intercom: “She has just beaten cancer and is now cancer-free,” answering: “How do you like that?”

As the mother of the courageous daughter filmed the heartfelt moment, the plane cheered and applauded. “Yes, that is a tremendous accomplishment,” re-assured the announcing flight attendant in response to the cheers. He added: “We want to welcome you home, we want to wish you a very healthy, happy, prosperous, and long life ahead.” Gladdened by her presence onboard he reiterated: “Keep fighting. It takes a fighter, doesn’t it? I’m glad you’re here with us.”