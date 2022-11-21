WATCH: Small plane crashes into residential area in Colombia's second-largest city Medellin

New Delhi: A small plane crashed into a residential area in Colombia’s second-largest city Medellin on Monday, the mayor said.

“There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The full capacity of government has been activated to assist the victims,” mayor Daniel Quintero wrote on Twitter, without providing a death toll.

#ÚltimaHora | Según informó el alcalde de la ciudad de Medellín, en Colombia, una avioneta se estrelló en una zona residencial. Video cortesía: @AlertaNews24 pic.twitter.com/Kn2H5V0sDB — elsalvador.com (@elsalvadorcom) November 21, 2022

Quintero said the plane was a twin-engine Piper heading from Medellin to the municipality of Pizarro in the neighboring department of Choco.

The plane “signaled engine failure on takeoff and did not manage to return to the Olaya Herrera airport,” one of two in Medellin

Medellin lies in a narrow valley, surrounded by the Andes mountains.

In 2016, a plane carrying Brazil’s Chapecoense football team ran out of fuel and crashed in the mountains near the city, killing 71 of the 77 people on board, including 16 players.

Medellin is also the city where drug lord Pablo Escobar founded his notorious cartel.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.