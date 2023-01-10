WATCH: Sick doctors hooked to IV drips, treat patients as China Covid situation worsens
Despite being sick, doctors are at hospitals to treat patients. Some are seen holding IV bottles in their hands because they want to save the stands for patient
Beijing: Hospitals in China continue to remain overwhelmed with patients, especially elderly, rushing to get treated from the widely spreading Covid-19. Doctors and other health workers treating infected people have also been falling ill but are prioritising their duties over health.
Doctors in maximum number of hospitals in China are working overtime to treat patients. Many medics were seen hooked to IV (Intravenous) drips while on duty and working despite being sick.
A video shared by South China Morning Post (SCMP) shows some of the doctors holding IV bottles in their hands as they treat patients in hospital.
Why doctors in China are holding IV bottles in hands?
Despite being sick, doctors are at hospitals to treat patients. Some are seen holding IV bottles in their hands because they want to save the stands for patients, reports said.
Notices have been put up in hospitals that read, “Doctors and nurses are ill. Please don’t push them. Thank you for your understanding.”
Covid-19 cases in China have surged since the Xi Jinping administration lofted its ‘zero-Covid’ policy in December.
A top official on Monday said that almost 90 per cent of China’s third most populous province Henan have now been infected with Covid-19.
With a population of 99.4 million, the figures suggest about 88.5 million people in Henan may now have been infected, Kan Quancheng, director of the health commission for central Henan province told media.
Not just hospitals, crematoriums too have been witnessing long queues with people waiting to perform last rites of their family members who have died of Covid.
Medicines shortage in China
Residents in China have been complaining of not being able to get fever, cold medicines among others amid spike in Covid cases in the country.
Despite spike in cases, China has reopened its borders after three years. The country has also lifted mandatory quarantine for all international arrivals.
According to state media, in the first wave of pre-holiday travel, official data showed 34.7 million people travelled domestically on Saturday — up by more than a third compared to last year.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Home Minister lauds traffic cop for saving bird’s life; here's how rescue took place
Taking to his caption, the IPS officer who originally shared the clip revealed that the cop’s name is Suresh, and he is posted at Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station.
Viral video: Poetic in-flight poetic announcement by Spice jet pilot leaves internet impressed
During the announcement, Mohit was even heard saying, “Zara den fefdon ko aaram aur na karen dhoomrapan, warna dandniya ho sakta hai anjaam"
Watch: Man blocking busy street repeatedly neglects car horn; here's what happened next
The passage in the video, which is in front of a number of restaurants, is so limited that it can only handle a single vehicle at a time. However, a person was spotted strolling through the middle of the avenue, occupying most of the space