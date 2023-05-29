WATCH: Shocking video reveals Philadelphia gripped by 'Zombie Drug' crisis

A viral video circulating online has shed light on the devastating impact of the ‘Zombie drug’ epidemic on the streets of Philadelphia in the United States. The footage, which has been widely shared, captures scenes from the Kensington neighborhood, where individuals are seen in a state of unconsciousness due to drug use.

Xylazine or ‘tranq,’ has wreaked havoc in numerous cities across the US. Shockingly, this drug has been linked to severe symptoms, including skin rotting.

The White House recently declared Xylazine as an “emerging threat,” acknowledging its detrimental effects. Philadelphia health officials have reported a significant impact on the city due to this epidemic. Since its upload, the video has garnered over 319K views. Notably, the video showcases a specific area called Kensington, which does not represent the entirety of Philadelphia.

Some twitter users stated that this situation is not exclusive to Philadelphia and can be observed in various other major cities. They also pointed out that Philadelphia faced similar issues even before the emergence of fentanyl and Xylazine, with heroin plaguing this section for many years.

According to the New York Post, the Philadelphia Department of Health and Board of Health have acknowledged the severity of the Xylazine crisis. They have reported an increase in overdose deaths and highlighted the occurrence of severe wounds that can lead to sepsis and amputation.

What is Xylazine?

Xylazine is commonly administered to horses, cattle, and other large animals, but it can also be used in smaller animals such as dogs and cats. When used as a sedative, xylazine helps to induce a state of calmness, relaxation, and reduced responsiveness in animals.

While xylazine is primarily intended for veterinary use, the drug has also been misused in some cases for recreational purposes or illicit activities. Illicit use of xylazine can pose serious health risks.

