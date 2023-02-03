Watch: Shark attacks 8-year-old enjoying trout fishing off coast of Queensland in Australia

No matter how calm a sea looks, there is no shortage of threats nearby. Even if you are not under the water, there are some deadly creatures who can follow you and attack. In this context, recently, an eight-year-old boy had a surprise encounter with a shark while he was fishing with his father off the coast of Queensland, Australia. The dangerous fish also left a bite mark on the chest of the boy during the brief encounter. At that time, the kid, later identified as Manni Alam, was coming out of the seawater with a coral trout in his hands in an effort to flaunt his latest catch in front of his father. The horrific encounter was caught on camera by his dad Radwan, who was making a TikTok video. Now This News also shared it on its official Twitter.

This 8-year-old boy was sneak attacked by a small reef shark while fishing with his dad off the coast of Queensland, Australia. Though the boy did sustain a small bite mark, he had no other injuries as a result of the incident. Footage of the wild encounter was posted to TikTok. pic.twitter.com/tB9B547Wlr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 3, 2023

In the clip, the boy, in a wet swimsuit, can be spotted hanging on the side of a vessel. He called his father to show him the fish he caught. Then, in a shocking moment, a shark appeared from underneath the boat and launched at the boy’s shoulder and chest. Though the video ended abruptly, Radwan later confirmed that the creature did give the boy a sharp nip. However, the injury was not that severe.

Now This News explained in the caption, “This 8-year-old boy was sneak attacked by a small reef shark while fishing with his dad off the coast of Queensland, Australia. Though the boy did sustain a small bite mark, he had no other injuries as a result of the incident. Footage of the wild encounter was posted to TikTok.”

Previously, a scary underwater encounter between a marine diver and a shark created a stir across the internet world. The diver, who was a part of an Australian ocean adventure group- SA Spearfishing and Young Bloods Inc, was roaming freely underwater when a massive shark showed up. However, the creature did not cause any harm to him and silently disappeared into the blue water following a brief collision.

Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions 😳 pic.twitter.com/cTWGgCjiql — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 26, 2023

The clip was first shared in December 2017 by the diver’s son. Recently, a page named Oddly Terrifying re-shared it on its official Twitter. The viral footage earned over 7 million views and garnered more than 45,000 likes on the platform.

