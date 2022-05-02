Watch | Shanghai nursing home resident mistakenly taken to morgue while still alive

While the nursing home apologised for the negligence, the error has triggered anger among the Chinese people

In a bizarre incident, a Shanghai nursing home resident was mistakenly taken to the morgue while still alive. Authorities have launched an investigation into the shocking incident amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has already strained the medical facilities in the city.

While the nursing home apologised for the negligence, the error has triggered anger among the Chinese people, as per the discussions on social media.

Videos circulating on social media show two men, who appear to be morgue workers, with a yellow body bag outside the Shanghai Xinchangzheng Welfare Hospital in Putuo district. The men in protective gear can be seen opening the bag in front of an employee from the facility and insisting that the person is still alive.

This is the video everyone's talking about today, showing how a Shanghai nursing home resident is taken away to the morgue in a body bag. At around 38 sec in the video, the staff member backs away and says: "He's alive. He's alive, I saw it. Don't cover him anymore." pic.twitter.com/Y3HzRRpxUl — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) May 2, 2022

The video has garnered thousands of views with many expressing their outrage and fear. A user wrote, "My worst fear."

Citing China Central Television, a Hindustan Times report mentioned that ​​four people were dismissed from their posts after the incident came to light. The dismissed persons included the director of the hospital and three officials from the social development office and district civil affairs bureau.

The incident comes as Shanghai enters its fifth week of lockdown and new COVID-19 cases remain a challenge. The tough restrictions and compulsory isolation of the patients and their close contacts have created havoc in the city as people are unable to access essential medical care.

More than 400 deaths that have so far been reported in the latest wave have been of elderly people with prior health issues. Reports suggested that some hospitals in the city have not been reporting deaths accurately.

The Shanghai local government has been criticised for its role in handling the Omicron outbreak in the city which is under lockdown since 1 March. This has also triggered protests in many parts of the town.

