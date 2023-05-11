WATCH: Several vehicles on fire as blast rocks Italy's Milan

Several vehicles caught fire after an explosion in the center of Italy’s Milan city on Thursday. The explosion happened in Milan’s Porta Romana neighborhood, SkyTG24 reported.

According to a report by Italy’s La Repubblica, a vehicle exploded, triggering domino explosions that currently involve at least 5 vehicles, in addition to some mopeds.

The explosion may have been triggered by a truck that was carrying oxygen cylinders, the report added. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited

