WATCH: Several vehicles on fire as blast rocks Italy's Milan
The explosion may have been triggered by a truck that was carrying oxygen cylinders, local media reports said. No casualties have been reported so far
Several vehicles caught fire after an explosion in the center of Italy’s Milan city on Thursday. The explosion happened in Milan’s Porta Romana neighborhood, SkyTG24 reported.
According to a report by Italy’s La Repubblica, a vehicle exploded, triggering domino explosions that currently involve at least 5 vehicles, in addition to some mopeds.
An explosion occurred in the center of Milan, cars are on fire.
According to preliminary information, a parked van exploded. pic.twitter.com/gSIBAYQZBu
— 301 Military (@301military) May 11, 2023
The explosion may have been triggered by a truck that was carrying oxygen cylinders, the report added. No casualties have been reported so far.
More details awaited
