Watch: Several killed as Taliban ambushes Pakistan Army vehicle in Waziristan

Peshawar: A rather gory video, that claims to show an ambush by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) against Pakistani security forces somewhere in Waziristan, has emerged on social media.

The video, that has gone viral on Twitter, shows several soldiers in an open top vehicle being hit by heavy gunfire on a mountain road.

Pakistan has been battling an insurgency by local Pashtun tribesmen in the regions bordering Afghanistan for the past several years. The rise of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Waziristan is due to Pakistan’s desire to build ‘strategic depth’ in Afghanistan in order to prepare for a future conflict with India. This prompted the Pakistan Army to train, arm and fund the Taliban.

TTP fighters ambush Pak army Jeep in Waziristan, all soldiers inside jeep lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/ZzY5mi4snw — Amazingvol (@Amazingvol) October 15, 2022

However, the policy backfired when several Pashtun tribes in Pakistan broke off from their Afghan counterparts to form the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP, which allegedly has training camps and safe houses across the Durand Line in Afghanistan, has carried out an extremely effective insurgency against the Pakistan Army for over a decade.

The intensity of TTP attacks on the Pakistan Army jumped a couple of notches since August last year, when the Taliban re-captured Kabul after fighting the US and NATO for over two decades in Afghanistan.

According to reports, the Pakistan Army has been hit by more than 40 militant attacks last month.

