Watch: Secret Service tackles protester approaching Biden's motorcade in LA

The Secret Service officer drags the woman to the side and tackles her to the ground. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers also come in to help him and mange the crowd that had gathered

A female protestor was tackled by a Secret Service official on Wednesday after she approached US President Joe Biden’s motorcade in downtown Los Angeles. The president is in the city for the ninth Summit of the Americas.

The clip shows demonstrators lined up on both sides of the road while Biden’s motorcade is passing through. One woman is seen walking to the middle of the road as the motorcade drives through the intersection. She heckles the motorcade with a microphone before a member of the Secret Services reaches the spot.

The Secret Service officer drags the woman to the side and tackles her to the ground. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers also come in to help him and mange the crowd that had gathered. The protestor tries to fight off the officer before he handcuffs her. According to the Washington Examiner, it remains unclear what the woman was yelling at the President’s motorcade or if she will face any charges. The US Secret Service has not yet commented on the video.

The clip was shared by Fox 11 reporter Hailey Winslow.

Watch the video here:

The Summit of the Americas will see more than two dozen leaders from Latin America discuss issues like migration and the economy with President Biden. However, the summit has been mired in controversy after the US did not invite leaders from Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela. The Biden Administration has defended its decision, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stating that "We do not believe that dictators should be invited."

To protest the exclusion of these nations, a coalition of protesters, along with representatives of several local organisations, gathered with flags and posters in LA on Wednesday.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is also skipping the summit due to the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. In his place, Marcelo Ebrard, the country’s foreign minister, is attending the event.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.