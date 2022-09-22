Most of us remember the awe we felt at watching the scuba diving scene from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The pristine environment, the abundance of marine life; all of it caught our attention and never let go.

While people often wish to dive underwater at least once in their lives and experience the magic, this video could make them ever more eager to try the activity. In the video, an adorable seal comes very close to a diver, and greets him with a kiss. The creature appears to be very happy to see the visitor and behaves very affectionately with him.

The video was tweeted with the caption, “A sweet seal got very, very up close and personal with a diver off the coast of northeast England.”

Have a look at this cute clip here:

A user commented, “How my toddler wakes me up every morning.” Another compared the seal to her dog, adding, “he wants all the kisses.”

The creature was apparently identified as the leopard seal by some people. They said that the encounter could have been dangerous and the seal could have easily killed the diver.

This is not the only adorable video of a seal that has delighted the internet in recent days.

A video was shared on Twitter in June this year wherein a seal can be seen giving flowers to its mate. The clip captures two seals in a pool. The male seal grabs some flowers suspended above the pool and gives it to the female. She accepts those flowers and moves around joyously.

Watch this clip here:

Seals are known to eat other animals such as fishes. According to National Geographic, leopard seals hunt penguins and sometimes even other seals. These creatures vary greatly in size. For example, the southern elephant seal can weigh more than a pickup truck, while the Baikal seal weighs only around 45 kg.

