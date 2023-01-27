Watch: Scary encounter between diver and shark under seawater terrifies internet

The life of a marine diver is quite unpredictable and risky given the fact that the majority of the underwater world is still undiscovered. There are a number of occasions when divers encounter dangerous species while wandering under seawater. A lot of dangers are there but among them, one animal tends to pose the maximum threat and that is the shark community. Recently, a video showing a sudden encounter between a man and a shark underwater surfaced on the internet and left viewers stunned for some right reasons. The clip was dropped on Twitter by a page named Oddly Terrifying.

The video opens supposedly under an ocean where a diver can be seen swimming independently. After a while, he turned his head around in order to have a look at his wristwatch. At that exact moment, a massive white shark was crossing the area. The visibility was so poor that the diver had no clue about the unexpected guest.

However, the shark silently passed the passage causing no harm to the diver. But, the lower portion of the shark had a brief collision with his head only to make him aware of its presence. The incident was seemingly captured in the headcam of another fellow diver who was also accompanying the victim in the underwater expedition.

The new-viral video was originally shared by an Australian ocean adventure group – SA Spearfishing and Young Bloods Inc – on their social media handles back in December 2017. The group claimed that the footage was revealed by the diver’s son, as reported by WA Today.

The comment section saw mixed reactions coming from internet users. While some found the encounter hilarious, some referred to the risks of underwater life. A person sarcastically said, “This is exactly what I think will happen when I turn around in a regular pool.”

Another diver shared his experience saying, “Every shark I’ve encountered has never cared in the slightest that I was there. From 5-foot reef sharks all the way to 11-foot hammerheads. Never a great white though.”

According to an individual, “It’s time to stop being overly curious about the great depths of the sea.”

The six-second footage has earned more than 7 million views so far since being shared on Twitter. Additionally, it has accumulated over 46,000 likes and hundreds of retweets on the microblogging site.

