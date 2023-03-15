WATCH: Russia President Vladimir Putin tests helicopter simulator during visit to aircraft factory
Buryatia (Russia): Russian President Vladimir Putin tested a helicopter simulator during his visit to the Ulan-Ude aircraft factory in Russia.
Later, while speaking to the media, Vladimir Putin said that what was at stake in Ukraine was Russia’s very existence as a state.
Speaking at length to workers at an aviation factory in Buryatia, some 4,400 km (2,750 miles) east of Moscow, Vladimir Putin expanded on his familiar argument that the West was bent on pulling Russia apart.
“So for us, this is not a geopolitical task, but a task of the survival of Russian statehood, creating conditions for the future development of the country and our children,” he said.
During President Putin's visit to the Ulan-Ude aircraft factory, he tested a helicopter simulator. pic.twitter.com/Ea5spxYFCO
Vladimir Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine as a tool to wage war against Russia and inflict on it a "strategic defeat".
The United States (US) and its allies say they are helping Ukraine to defend itself from an imperial-style invasion by Russia that has destroyed Ukrainian cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee their homes.
Vladimir Putin said in a response to a question that he had been worried about the Russian economy when the West imposed unprecedented waves of sanctions on Russia, last year but it had proved stronger than expected.
