WATCH: Rollercoaster malfunctions mid-trip, riders stuck upside down for hours

The incident occurred during the festival's final day at the Crandon International Raceway. Among the stuck passengers were seven children

July 04, 2023
Rollercoaster malfunctions mid-trip. Twitter/@AdrianaMendez

For around three hours, eight roller coaster riders found themselves stranded upside down at the Forest County Festival in Wisconsin, US.

The incident occurred during the festival’s final day at the Crandon International Raceway. Among the stuck passengers were seven children, according to media reports.

Watch:

Firefighter Erica Kostichka told WSAW-TV that although they were understandably scared, all of them managed to remain calm despite being in the inverted position for an extended period.

The cause of the mechanical malfunction that led to the coaster’s unexpected stoppage remains unknown, as confirmed by the Crandon fire chief in a statement to CBS News.

No injuries were reported, but one individual required transportation to a nearby hospital, as stated by the fire chief.

This occurrence adds to a string of recent mishaps at amusement parks worldwide. In another incident, a roller coaster at a theme park in Charlotte, North Carolina, was closed after a crack was discovered on one of its support beams.

The safety and maintenance of amusement park rides have become significant concerns following these incidents.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 04, 2023 12:09:22 IST

