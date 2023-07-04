WATCH: Rollercoaster malfunctions mid-trip, riders stuck upside down for hours
The incident occurred during the festival's final day at the Crandon International Raceway. Among the stuck passengers were seven children
For around three hours, eight roller coaster riders found themselves stranded upside down at the Forest County Festival in Wisconsin, US.
The incident occurred during the festival’s final day at the Crandon International Raceway. Among the stuck passengers were seven children, according to media reports.
Watch:
Shocking Video shows people stuck upside on the Fireball ride in Crandon, WI. According to Scott Brass who took the video at the Forest County Festival, people where handing upside down for hours. Scott said, everyone was able to get down safe. pic.twitter.com/KpNDWfH3Ac
Related Articles
— Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) July 3, 2023
Firefighter Erica Kostichka told WSAW-TV that although they were understandably scared, all of them managed to remain calm despite being in the inverted position for an extended period.
The cause of the mechanical malfunction that led to the coaster’s unexpected stoppage remains unknown, as confirmed by the Crandon fire chief in a statement to CBS News.
No injuries were reported, but one individual required transportation to a nearby hospital, as stated by the fire chief.
This occurrence adds to a string of recent mishaps at amusement parks worldwide. In another incident, a roller coaster at a theme park in Charlotte, North Carolina, was closed after a crack was discovered on one of its support beams.
The safety and maintenance of amusement park rides have become significant concerns following these incidents.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi man gets delivery after 4 years of ordering product, says 'never lose hope'
Nitin Agarwal's startling revelation that his eagerly anticipated AliExpress cargo finally arrived to him four years sparked an outpouring of comments on social media.
After rejections from women, man undergoes surgery to increase height; spends Rs 66 lakh
Dynzell Sigers shared his struggle of being a short person and said that no matter what he did but he couldn’t look past his small height. He felt judged and wanted to change his body frame.
‘Strawberry Biryani': Internet expresses disgust over new bizarre food combo
Earlier, 'Pasta-biryani', 'biryani stuffed in a samosa', 'Nutella biryani' have all played their part and they don't seem to go down well with Instagram users