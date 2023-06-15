WATCH: 'Reporter' jumps into sea to gauge its depth in viral clip, netizens says Pak has found its new 'Chand Nawab'

A recent video from Pakistan’s Karachi has become an instant sensation on social media due to its hilarious and unusual content. In the viral clip, a middle-aged man can be seen taking the concept of ‘live reporting’ quite literally. He provides a lively weather report and even talks about the sea’s depth. Surprisingly, within moments, he jumps into the water along with his microphone, continuing his report from the sea. He playfully attempts to go underwater and remarks, “The water is so deep that it has no bottom.”

The man signs off as Abdul Rehman Khan, accompanied by cameraman Taimur Khan from Abdul Rehman News in Karachi. However, it remains unverified whether the man is a professional reporter or simply created the video for entertainment purposes.

Watch the viral clip:

This comical incident brought back memories of Chand Nawab, a Pakistani TV reporter who gained fame through a video uploaded in 2008. Chand Nawab, while reporting on the festive chaos of Eid at a Karachi railway station, was repeatedly interrupted by passersby, leading to his frustration. The video of his numerous interruptions during a live report went viral, accumulating millions of views. Inspired by this viral sensation, Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan incorporated a character named Chand Nawab, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in the 2015 movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

The amusing video has generated a considerable number of comments, with most people finding it highly entertaining and praising the reporter’s dedication to his work, using expressions like “Gazab commitment” to applaud his efforts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.