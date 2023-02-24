A television reporter broke down during a live broadcast while talking about a journalist who was gunned down near the spot. WESH reporter Luana Munoz could not hold back her tears while she was reporting about the death of Spectrum News 13 journalist Dylan Lyons, who died in a shooting incident in Florida’s Orlando. Talking about the incident, Munoz wiped back tears from her eyes and apologised for breaking down on TV. Revealing that the incident was “difficult to cover”, she said, “This is every reporter’s absolute worst nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur and that is what happened here.”

The reporter said that she would keep the camera on herself only to not sensationalise the emotional scenes there. Munoz also mentioned that along with media persons, Lyon’s fiancée and family members were present outside the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where the reporter had been pronounced dead sometime earlier. “We are at ORMC where we have found out that one of our own, a fellow reporter, has died while out covering a shooting. There are members of his family here and his fiancée who are just incredibly distraught tonight. But I will say that it is nice to see all the media come together in solidarity at this moment,” Munoz said.

Watch the video here:

Munoz’s emotional reporting left social media users tear-eyed. “I wish I could give her a hug,” wrote one user.

I wish I could give u a hug 😢😔 — Merrily McAuliffe (@Merrily13NEWS) February 23, 2023

Others praised her for doing her job in such a difficult situation.

She did a wonderful job with this difficult live shot. — Lena Jakobsson (@lena_jakobsson) February 23, 2023

“The grace, the class, the dignity and the respect with which the reporter delivers what has got to be some of the most difficult news should be praised,” commented one individual.

Can we just take a minute to acknowledge that reporter. The grace, the class, the dignity and the respect with which she delivers what has got to be some of the most difficult news. Having the decency and forethought to not add to the sensationalism and keep the camera on her. — Purveyor of the Dark🇨🇦 (@LadyAllisonE) February 23, 2023

Lyons and a nine-year-old girl were gunned down on Wednesday by a suspect wanted in an earlier fatal shooting at the same scene. Two others, including Lyon’s colleague at Spectrum 13 News, were also injured. The suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, had allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old woman sitting in a car at the same spot. He is believed to have returned to the scene of the crime while Lyons and his colleague were reporting on it and fired rounds once again. He was later apprehended by the police.

