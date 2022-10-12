Watch: Putin breaks protocol for UAE prez with touching gesture

St. Petersburg: In a gesture that indicates the growing warmth between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russian President Vladimir Putin broke protocal to gift his personal jacket to his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Vladimir Putin and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan is seen wearing the former’s jacket and shaking hands with the Russian president who had ventured to personally accompany him to his car.

The UAE president was reportedly struggling with the cold in Russia which prompted Putin to come up with the touching gesture. The gesture by Putin symbolised in a nutshell the growing ties between Russia and the UAE.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin 🇷🇺 due to cold weather, gives his personal jacket 🧥 to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed 🇦🇪 and sees him off all the way to his car …

This is how well respected Sheikh Mohammed is … Thank you President Putin for honoring my President 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/q5Y3z3fvvh — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) October 12, 2022

According to media reports, Vladimir Putin told Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan that Russia was not working against anyone on energy markets and was seeking a balance between oil supply and demand, a week after Washington criticised a decision by OPEC+ to steeply cut oil production.

Putin asserted that Russia aimed to create stability on energy markets and ensure that supply and consumption were balanced.

"We are also actively working within the framework of OPEC+. I know your position, our actions, our decisions are not directed against anyone, we are not going to and do not do it in such a way as to create problems for anyone," Putin said.

"Our actions are aimed at creating stability in the global energy markets, so that both consumers of energy resources and those involved in production, suppliers to the global markets feel calm, stable and confident. So that the supply and demand would be balanced."

