WATCH: Protestor in prison costume jumps in front of Trump’s car outside Miami courthouse

An elderly protestor tried to block former President Donald Trump’s motorcade following his arraignment in a Miami federal court on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the protestor was dressed in a prison costume and jumped in front of the car holding an orange sign that read “Lock Him Up.”

The video of the incident has been making rounds on the internet.

Watch the video:



It, however, remains unclear if the man will face any charges for rushing Trump’s car.

According to a New York-based news channel NTD, the man has been identified as Dominic Santana who said that he was trying to exercise his right to protest by jumping in front of what he believed to be Trump’s car.

“I jumped, hopefully, in front of the vehicle he was traveling—which was the second Tahoe or Suburban, or whatever,” Santana said.

“He’s gotten away with conning the world. He should have been locked up before he became a president,” the protestor added referring to Donald Trump.

Trump pleads not guilty

On Tuesday, the former president pleaded not guilty to over 37 felony charges filed against him related to the manhandling of classified government documents.

Just a day before his arraignment, Trump wrote Truth Social – a social media platform created by Trump Media and Technology Group – “One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline!!!”

His indictment reads, “The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.”

